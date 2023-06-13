Hush Drone

This undated photograph, published to Hush Aerospace's website, shows one of the unmanned aerial services company's drones. The Virginia-based UAS company has announced plans to open a plant in Tupelo.

 HUSH AEROSPACE

TUPELO - Unmanned aerial systems designer and manufacturer Hush Aerospace is locating operations in Tupelo. The project represents a corporate investment of $13.98 million and will create 80 jobs.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you