This undated photograph, published to Hush Aerospace's website, shows one of the unmanned aerial services company's drones. The Virginia-based UAS company has announced plans to open a plant in Tupelo.
TUPELO - Unmanned aerial systems designer and manufacturer Hush Aerospace is locating operations in Tupelo. The project represents a corporate investment of $13.98 million and will create 80 jobs.
According to information released by the company, Hush Aerospace will establish a state-of-the-art facility for the assembly, manufacturing, testing and evaluation of UAS in The Hive Industrial Park in Tupelo. The company said the will develop unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and robotic platforms and components that meet rigorous federal standards for NASA or military use.
"In turn, this will enhance national security by onshoring UAS design and production," the company said in its official release. "In addition to government contract work, the company's drones may be used in various commercial applications, including package delivery, agriculture, photography, cinematography, infrastructure inspections, mapping and surveying."
Hush Aerospace is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an international office in the United Kingdom.
“Mississippi and Tupelo/Lee County not only provide Hush’s expansion with one of our nation’s premier manufacturing locations, but they offer a dedicated, skilled workforce and a public education, community college and research university platform that is second to none," said Zachary Johns, CEO of Hust Aerospace, in a release. "Mississippi and Lee County possess a culture which speaks to what Hush and its team members embrace as fellow Americans — freedom and patriotism."
Johns said Northeast Mississippi, with its nearby community colleges and universities, is an ideal location to find a skilled, dedicated workforce.
The Mississippi Development Authority will provide financial assistance for the construction of the company’s 60,000-square-foot facility along with tax incentives through MFLEX. AccelerateMS will provide a Mississippi Works grant to support the critical training needs of Hush Aerospace and will support the company’s long-term workforce goals and objectives for this project.
The project is also receiving financial support from Tupelo, Lee County, Tennessee Valley Authority and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
