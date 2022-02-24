SALTILLO • Tommy Franks takes a deep breath every time he has to fill up his truck at a gas station. And it's not just any truck or even one truck – it's one of five tractor-trailers his company, Magnolia Freight Service, uses as dedicated freight haulers.
"I've usually got three trucks on the road every day, and they'll use about 250 gallons of fuel a day," he said. "So we're talking another $750 more a day for fuel I'm paying than a year ago. Take that over a week's time, and that's a lot of money. Over a month, that's a ton of money."
Most freight companies like Magnolia have a fuel surcharge built into their deliveries, particularly on outbound loads. The surcharges are built around a per-mile rate. On inbound freight, Magnolia gets a flat rate.
The surcharges and flat rates help soften the blow of the higher gas prices somewhat, but they aren't keeping up with the pace of rocketing gas prices.
"Those fuel prices cut us pretty good some weeks," Franks said. "The weight of the load makes a big difference, too, on how much we pay. We might have a load that weighs 44,000 pounds, and the next one weighs 20,000 ... the trucks get maybe 6 miles per gallon. You haul a lot of those bigger ones you're looking at a pretty good lick."
Gas prices have risen for eight consecutive weeks, and now stand at a national average of $3.54 a gallon, the highest since 2014. Diesel is nearly $4 a gallon on average.
Fuel prices have risen steadily for several reasons – higher demand, lower oil and gas inventories, the cost of blending with ethanol into gasoline and OPEC keeping production increases at bay.
It will only get worse as the spring and summer roll around. Traditionally, demand increases and refineries put additives to their warmer weather gas blend, further raising prices.
And with Russia invading Ukrainian territory, oil prices – and fuel prices – could rise to record levels if international sanctions limit the purchase of Russian oil. The country is the third-largest oil producer in the world. Experts warn that $100 barrels of oil and $5 gas could be imminent.
“Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "If they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers."
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said drivers should prepare themselves for what what seems to be an inevitable price increase at the pump.
“The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices," he said.
For businesses that do a lot of driving, the rising gas prices bring added pressures as inflation has raised the cost of nearly everything.
Brittany Strong, co-owner of restaurant delivery service Tupelo2Go, said she and her 70 drivers are closely eying the price of gas.
Delivery fees currently range from $3.99 to $5.99, with most at $3.99.
"Drivers are definitely a little concerned," Strong said. "We have discussed increasing delivery fees but hope not to have to anytime in the near future. Thankfully, our customers tend to take good care of our drivers."
Franks is doing what he can to cut the cost of keeping his drivers on the road. He's out there as well, leaving for High Point, North Carolina on Wednesday and returning Thursday.
"I'm taking a couple loads myself a week just to try to stay even," he said.
He's asked his drivers to minimize their idle time, turning off their air conditioners and heaters when possible to save as much fuel as possible.
"I told them if its 40 degrees outside to pack a lot of sleeping bags and covers to try to keep warm," he said.
Franks said the rising oil prices affect more than fuel prices as well. The cost of motor oil and tires are as high as they've ever been as well.
"The motor oil we normally use, Rotella, you can't find it anywhere," he said. "You usually get it at truck stops and Walmart, but I haven't been able to get that brand for two months. And tires are made with oil and they've gotten expensive."
Franks said the last time fuel prices were this high was in 2008, in the midst of the Great Recession.
"It was really hurting us then," he said. "But right now, on average, we're paying about $4 a gallon with diesel. We're paying $1 more than a year ago, and that's a lot. "