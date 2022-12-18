Oil Prices

Gas pumps are shown at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Drivers in the U.S. and Europe are getting a break from the record-high pump prices they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been enduring relentless inflation and were used to lower prices.

 Michael Probst I AP

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports.

