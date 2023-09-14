Casinos Best July

Dealers conduct a game of roulette at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 17, 2023. Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year, winning nearly $5.4 billion from gamblers, according to figures released on Sept. 14, 2023, by a national gambling industry group.

 Wayne Parry I AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year, winning nearly $5.4 billion from gamblers, according to figures released Thursday by a national gambling industry group.

Newsletters

Recommended for you