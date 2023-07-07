Economy Jobs Report

Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On Friday, The U.S. government issues the June jobs report.

 Bebeto Matthews I AP

WASHINGTON — America's employers pulled back on hiring in June but still delivered another month of solid job gains, evidence of a durable economy that has defied persistent forecasts of a recession.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you