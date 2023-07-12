djr-2021-07-14-biz-brooks-twp1 (copy)

In this file photo from July 2021, Minday Gransinger, left, and her friend, Candi Freitag, have shop for groceries inside of Brooks Grocery in Tupelo. Americans have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.

 THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

WASHINGTON — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, Americans have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you