Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, Sept. 4, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million. 

 Nam Y. Huh I AP

WASHINGTON • The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate for workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation.

