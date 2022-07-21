Postal Service Vehicles

A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles as they proceed westbound along 20th Street from Stout Street and the main post office in downtown Denver, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. USPS plans to substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it’s buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, officials said Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

 David Zalubowski I AP

The U.S. Postal Service said it will substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it's buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, after the Biden administration and environmental groups said the agency's initial plan had too few electric vehicles and fell short of the administration's climate change goals.

