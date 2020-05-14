Tupelo • Not only is the coronavirus affecting food prices, it’s always affecting how much Americans eat.
The COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down meat plants and put millions of people out of work will reduce American meat consumption by 4%, or 10 pounds per person, this year, according to a new assessment of the impact of the pandemic on food and agriculture.
According to the USDA, beef, pork and poultry production is falling “as the sector adjusts to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty.”
Per-capita meat consumption will fall to 217.1 pounds per person this year, ending a five-year rise in consumption. A record 227.4 pounds per person were forecast before the pandemic, up from 224.3 pounds in 2019.
The USDA also said soybean exports and corn-for-ethanol use this year would be the smallest since 2012-2013, also due to the pandemic. In addition, a slightly smaller-than-average wheat crop of 1.87 billion bushels is expected. Corn could see an unprecedented 16 million bushels, which could lead to the largest corn stockpile in 40 years and the lowest corn prices in six years.