Citrus Forecast Florida

Oranges rot on the ground on Oct. 12, 2022, at Roy Petteway's Citrus and Cattle Farm after they were knocked off the trees from the effects of Hurricane Ian in Zolfo Springs, Fla. According to U.S. Agriculture Department estimates released Friday, Dec. 9, production of oranges in Florida is forecast to drop by 36% for this season compared with estimates from October, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions.

 Chris O'Meara I AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday.

