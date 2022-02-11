TUPELO • Consumers are expected to spend nearly $24 billion this year on Valentine's Day, the second-highest spending total ever.
It's the biggest day of the year for florists, who anticipate consumers spending about $2.3 billion on flowers alone.
A dozen roses at a florist will cost anywhere from $85 to more than $120.
But cost doesn't seem to be much of a deterrent when it comes to Valentine's Day.
"We haven't had as many walk-in customers, but we have had a lot of call-ins for deliveries," said Linda McDonald, co-owner of Marie's Florist. "That has really picked up since last year. People still want their flowers."
Marie's has been around since 1957. McDonald and her husband, William, took over the business from his mother – Marie – a few years ago. It remains a small two-person operation, but the couple is ready for Valentine's Day.
"We have friends who come and they volunteer to help every year because they love it," Linda McDonald said. "We do pay them, even though they don't want to take it."
Consumers are expected to spend $10.7 billion on jewelry, flowers and candy this holiday. The average amount spent by each person this season is also expected to vary among men and women, with men spending roughly $235 and women spending $119.
Margarete Garner, owner of Simply Sweet by Margarete, said it's all about chocolate this week. Consumers are expected to purchase $2.2 billion in candy this year.
"Chocolate and chocolate-covered strawberries are our top sellers, followed by all kinds of truffles," Garner said. "Boxes, open, in bags, however you can get it. Business is as good as Christmas, but in a shorter period of time."
So why all the big spending this year?
In 2021, consumers spent $21.8 billion, a huge decline from the record-breaking $27.4 billion spent the year before. But the pandemic had a lot to do with the pullback. This year, the consumers are back in full force.
More than half of them – 53% – are planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, and each individual shopper is projected to spend $175.41, according to a WalletHub survey.
“Roughly 36% of people expect their Valentine to spend at least $50 on a gift,” the survey stated. “54% of people would also break up with their significant other if he or she spent irresponsibly, so fear is a factor, too.”
No shortages to worry about
In some parts of the country, florists are reporting shortages of product. Some are having to substitute flowers, which could lead to some heartache on Valentine's Day.
That's not an issue around Tupelo.
At Bishop's Flower Shop, Heather Bryant and her co-workers were getting ready for a big load of 30,000 roses Tuesday afternoon.
Normally, flowers for Valentine's Day are ordered in early January to guarantee delivery. For this year, Bryant said they had to place their orders by Dec. 14.
"Things change — we've had some issues getting flowers and product in, but not as many as some have had," Bryant said. "We know we have to order in bulk and in advance, or you're going to have twice as hard a time getting it in."
There's been a huge demand for flowers since last year, particularly at the start of the fall wedding season. As couples delayed or moved their weddings during the pandemic, that compressed the schedules of florists who were slammed with requests during the last quarter of the year.
"There was a shortage of white roses because there were so many weddings; it was by far the biggest wedding (season) we've ever had," Bryant said.
For Valentine's Day, deliveries are the preferred method of sending flowers, with purchases made on the phone and online.
"Every year we make a menu so you have your pick of arrangements," Bryant said. "We have a menu and recipe for each vase, and the flowers just disappear so fast."
At Simply Sweet, Garner said she had some initial issues stocking some candies and other products, but eventually she got them.
"I try not to sweat it because there's really nothing you can do but wait," she said.
She did order 30 cases of strawberries and hopes she gets them all.
"We didn't have enough last year, and I've ordered more this year, but it still probably won't be enough," she said.
Florists will be busy the next few days, with Valentine's Day deliveries starting as early as Friday before culminating on Monday.
"It's going to be very busy for everybody, especially on Sunday," said Linda McDonald.