TUPELO – It's been many years since a jewelry store had its doors open in downtown, but that's about to change.
Names like Brasfield's, Dreifuss and Riley's were all jewelers on Main Street, but that era long passed.
But now Van-Atkins Jewelers is moving into the space most recently occupied by KSK (Kermit's Soul Kitchen), which had been open for 10 years.
The plan is to open the store by October, said Sam Cooper, who will manage the jewelry store along with his younger brother. Van-Atkins, which is owned by Cooper's father, Chuck, also has stores in New Albany and Oxford.
"Tupelo has always been very good to our New Albany store, and we have customers come from Tupelo every day," Sam Cooper said. Cooper will be manager of the store, which is convenient since his son begin school at TCPS this year.
"We've had our eye on Tupelo for a long time, but there's nothing really available downtown until now," Cooper said.
He and his brother bought the building with hopes their father would agree to opening a Van-Atkins location in it.
"It didn't take a lot of convincing after he looked at the numbers, and it really made sense at this time," Cooper said.
The building's interior is being renovated to fit the needs of the jewelry store. The bathrooms are being moved, and plumbing is being reworked. A vault currently being assembled in Texas will be brought in later.
All that work should be completed by October.
The second floor will be an employee area, housing a break room, accounting, the vaults and a gemologist. Downstairs will hold the sales floor and also be home to a bench jeweler.
"Right now, we're at the mercy of the city as to what we can do to the outside of the building, but they've been so easy work with, so I don't think we'll have any problem making it look up to our standards," Cooper said. "It's just a really cool building."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.