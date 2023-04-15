TUPELO – A vault is a place where someone might keep or find treasures and special objects, which became the inspiration for Greta Weatherford and Blake Trehern and their new collaboration.
The duo recently opened Vault, which they describe as a high-end furnishings warehouse with prices significantly below retail.
But Vault isn't opened daily; instead, the store hosts three-day sales each month. Private showings throughout the week are available via appointment for those who can't make the sales that are open to the public.
"Greta and I have known each other for several years, and our design styles are similar," Trehern said.
Their style is best described as transitional, whether it's modern or traditional or something in between.
Weatherford graduated from the University of Alabama with degree in clothing, textiles and interior design, and Trehern is a Mississippi State graduate with a business degree.
"This (Vault) kind of brings my world full circle," Trehern said. "So, whether I sold you a home or built you a home, I can now furnish your home. I'm often asked by clients about design and where to buy this or that, and now they can shop at Vault."
Blending their creative talents made sense in opening a destination that offered upholstery, linens, lamps, accessories and botanicals. And they had plenty of connections in the industry to find what they need.
"Greta's parents were in wholesale furniture, and she and I always worked well together on projects," Trehern said. "We both wanted to bring different design styles to Tupelo not easily found here."
Trehern and Weatherford look for unique items, reaching out many companies to bring samples of their products to show Vault's customers.
"John Richard is our main line, and we're one of their exclusive clients that they sell to," Weatherford said of the Greenwood, Mississippi-based John-Richard.
Other suppliers include Loloi for rugs, Napa Home & Garden, Olivia & Quinn for leather and Tourmaline Home for pillows. And as Vault expands, it will pick up other brands.
"Most of their stuff is very high end," Trehern said of a console retailing at several thousand dollars. "We are not at that price at all. We're bringing products at significantly lower than retail prices, up to 75% below."
The sales are held monthly because Weatherford and Trehern are spending much of the time between searching for products they think will draw the interest of potential customers.
"Our floor turns out every month, so the products aren't the same," Treyhern said. "There's something to be found at every sale."
Occasionally, the business will host pop-up events. To keep track of Vault's schedule and some of the products that will be put on sale, information is available on Facebook.
Weatherford and Trehern have also partnered with Britt Lighting on McCullough Boulevard, where Vault's lighting collection is displayed at the store's showroom.
As for future plans, Weatherford and Trehern said they would like a showroom larger than the 5,000-square-foot warehouse they now use at 4390 N. Gloster St.
"This kind of marketing plan is working in larger cities, having the sales once a month," Trehern said. "You have the hype, you bring people through, and they get a great deal on furniture. So, our idea is not to price things to sit here for months, but to price things to move. We want to make great pieces affordable."
The response has been very good after only one sale, they said. Customers told them they can now shop in Tupelo rather than Birmingham, Atlanta or other cities for high-quality furniture items.
The next sale is May 11-13. Until then, Trehern and Weatherford said they want to hear from their clients about the kinds of items they should be seeking out.
"We want to hear feedback as to what we're doing well and what other things they want us to carry," Trehern said.
