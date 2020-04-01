VERONA • A mattress company with a plant in Verona will be manufacturing a new medical mattress that can be made quickly and efficiently.
HS Manufacturing LLC, a division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., has produced medical mattresses for years at its Blue Ridge facility in Hickory, North Carolina. Now it will roll out the product at plants across the U.S., including the Verona Hickory Springs plant.
HSM said it has materials ready to immediately make free-standing metal beds that meet specifications required for emergency assistance sites.
“This new medical mattress product and shift in production was initiated to meet increased demand for sleep surfaces in hospitals, overflow triage sites and medical settings across the country resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said.
The new six-inch mattresses use a nylon cover that can be wiped and disinfected for sanitation. In anticipation of the surge in demand due to accelerating contraction rates for COVID-19, the company is ramping up capacity to initially produce approximately 4,000 mattress units and 2,000 metal bed units per day, with potential to expand production further.
“This initiative not only aids in our nation’s disaster relief efforts, but also transitions some of HSM’s workforce back to a level of normalcy and sustainable activity, as manufacturing demand has softened as a result of temporary retail closures across the country,” the company said. “The foam and spring mattresses also utilize components from HSM’s spring, metal and wire plants in Hickory, supporting demand and capacity utilization at those locations.”
HSM is a privately held company based in Hickory, North Carolina, with more than 30 manufacturing plants in 14 states.