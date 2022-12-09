TUPELO – Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux will build in the Landmark Lifestyles Development on North Gloster Street in Tupelo, across from Steak n' Shake.
Walk-On's is a full-service restaurant and sports bar with a cajun flair with more than 50 locations in nine states. It was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2003. In Mississippi, the company currently has locations in D'Iberville, Hattiesburg, Oxford, Ridgeland and Starkville.
The Tupelo franchise is part of a plan to open several Walk-On's locations by brothers Alan and Eddie Gant, Mississippi natives who both attended Mississippi State. The brothers also own Zaxby's franchises. In 2020, the Gants said they had plans to open in Starkville, Tupelo and Meridian within four years. The Starkville location opened in July, and Tupelo is their next project.
The Tupelo location, according to plans filed with the city planning department, is an 8,626 square-foot building (including an 863 square-foot patio) with a capacity of 356 occupants, including seating for about 320 diners.
Neither a construction timeline nor an opening date has been announced yet.
The restaurant also will be near a planned TownPlace Suites, which is expected to open in 2024. It will be the largest of the three hotels in Landmark Lifestyles, with 95 rooms. Tru by Hilton, with 90 rooms, opened in January of this year. The 89-room Home2 Suites opened last October.
The hotels are part of the $50 million, 28-acre Landmark Lifestyles development off North Gloster Street that includes senior living residences, hotels and restaurants. Retail shops also are planned for the development.
Tru and Home2 Suites are both Hilton brands and are located behind Steak n' Shake, which opened in June 2019. TownPlace Suites – a Marriot brand – will be built on land across Landmark Boulevard from the Hilton hotels.
Walk-On's opened 15 locations in 2021 and is expected to open 20 locations this year.
In 2020, the company said it had more than 150 restaurants sold and in development across the Southeast and midwest expected to open within five years.
