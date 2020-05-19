Tupelo • The franchisees for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux locations in Starkville, Tupelo and Meridian say they plan to have the restaurants open within four years.
The full-service restaurant and sports bar with Cajun flair was recently recognized as the No. 1 brand in Entrepreneur’s 2020 Top New Franchises Ranking.
The franchisees for Starkville, Tupelo and Meridian are brothers Eddie and Alan Gant. The Gants are Mississippi natives, and both attended Mississippi State University. The duo has been working to grow and diversify its restaurant industry portfolio, which currently consists of two Zaxby’s franchise locations in Grenada and Cleveland.
Eddie has more than 21 years’ experience as a leading real estate investor and commercial real estate lender in Texas, while Alan has over two decades of experience in commercial and consumer lending, real estate lending, bank management, daily retail transactions, etc. Alan also serves as the President of GantGroup Properties Inc., operating in Grenada, Montgomery and Carroll counties.
The Gant brothers are currently looking for sites and aim to debut the first of their three restaurants Summer 2021.
“We have always been attracted to Walk-On’s brand strength and company culture,” said Alan Gant.
“Even amid the pandemic, it was refreshing to see the brand quickly innovate and adapt to support its franchisees and continue to support its communities safely in a time of need,” said Eddie Gant. “Seeing the franchise system come together and weather the storm just served as another reminder that this was the brand we wanted to invest in and grow with, and we can’t wait to debut our new locations next year in Mississippi.”
In addition to the one currently open location in Hattiesburg and the eight in development in Mississippi, Walk-On’s has more than 150 restaurants sold and in development across the Southeast and Midwest regions that will open over the next five years. Additional target markets include filling key DMAs throughout the Southeast and Midwest.
“Growing our presence in Mississippi and throughout the Southeast is an exciting chapter for our growth story as we remain steadfast in our franchise development efforts,” said Walk-On’s President and COO Scott Taylor. “Navigating the pandemic provided a reminder of the incredible culture we’ve built, our hardworking franchise office support team, and our dedicated franchisees that continue to propel this brand to greatness. As we push forward with new openings and development deals in this post-COVID era, we’re committed to emerging stronger than ever before.”