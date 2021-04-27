NEW ALBANY – Walmart is hiring up to 60 workers including order fillers and lift drivers, for its grocery distribution center in New Albany.
The company is hosting a hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 1 at 973 Highway 30 West.
Walmart said it was boosting employment following solid results from its most recent quarter. In February, Walmart said its e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew by 69%, while same-store sales in the U.S. grew by 8.6%. Its membership subsidiary Sam’s Club also reported low single-digit same-store sales growth, excluding fuel and tobacco.
“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”
Across the country, the company is planning to hire thousands of new Walmart Supply Chain workers. The company said some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.
Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.70 per hour and can reach more than $21.90 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full time–qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.
Details will be shared at the hiring event on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process, and applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the management team.
Applications also can be made at careers.walmart.com.
Walmart has 85 retail stores and employs more than 25,000 in Mississippi.