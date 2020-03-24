Walmart is hiring 150,000 new employees through the end of May, including more than 2,400 across Mississippi, to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
The New Albany Regional Distribution Center at 973 Hwy 30 West is looking to fill regular full-time or part-time positions with competitive pay and benefits including advanced training and access to affordable college. Staring pay is between $17 and $18 per hour.
The company released more details on what that means for those interested in working in the company’s supply chain:
• A temporary $2/hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day.
• Offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfilment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.
• Expedited hiring – a person can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours. The company is offering full-time, part-time and temporary jobs.