TUPELO – For only the second time since its opening in 1992, the Walmart Supercenter on North Gloster Street is getting a major renovation.
Set to begin early next year, the work will take three to four months, but like other typical renovations, the store will remain open.
The work is rather extensive, as noted by the plans submitted to the city:
• Exterior surfaces: clean, prep and paint
• Interior walls: clean, prep and paint
• Pharmacy: paint, fix and clean
• Photo lab: relocate
• Garden center: refurbish, clean and paint
• Mother's room: install new space with fixtures
• Restrooms: new family restroom, refurbish customer restrooms, replace sinks and accessories
• Various offices: paint, fix and clean
• Customer service: remodel
• Doors: repair/replace
• Floor tile: repair/replace
• Grocery: remodel, repair/replace equipment
• Entry vestibule: clean and paint
• Signage: install/replace exterior signs; new pickup sign
• Auto center: refurbish, install new plumbing fixtures
• Vision center: paint, fix and clean
• Entry consistency initiative: remodel
• Roof: new exhaust fan and roof club.
The only other renovation to the Supercenter was in 2010.
That project included wider aisles, low-profile shelving, brighter colors – including yellow and green – and new signs. Carpet gave way to laminate flooring.
Last year, the Walmart Supercenter on West Main Street, built in 1997, had its own renovation. The 180,000-square foot store had its other renovation in 2004.
Earlier this year, Walmart said it was spending more than $45 million to renovate nine stores in the state – including the Fulton Supercenter – as part of a company-wide plan to invest $11 billion in capital expenditures.
Walmart says it serves its Mississippi customers with 85 retail units and online through Walmart Grocery Pickup, Walmart.com and Jet.com. The company employs more than 23,000 in the state and says it supports local businesses, spending $1.2 billion with Mississippi suppliers in Fiscal Year 18, which supported 15,373 supplier jobs.