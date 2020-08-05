For those who have missed going to a drive-in theater or have never been to one, Walmart is bringing the experience to a parking lot near nearby.
Walmart is working with Tribeca Enterprises, transforming 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters where customers can safely gather to watch movies programmed by the Tribeca Drive-in team.
Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out the experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings. This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles.
For Tupelo, the drive-in will be set up Oct. 2-3 at the West Main Street Supercenter. "Men In Black: International" will be shown Oct. 2, while "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will be featured Oct. 3. The movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. and gates will open at 6 p.m.
EVENT RULES & FAQs
• One ticket is needed per vehicle. Tickets will be sent to registrants on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.
• Tickets are only available online. You may be able to register for a ticket the day of an event, pending availability.
• The Drive-in will take place rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather, you will be notified of a reschedule or cancellation via email.
• Tickets will be scanned upon arrival. Please make sure your ticket is on your phone or have it printed. Parking staff will guide you to a parking spot.
• The Walmart Drive-in requires all attendees to stay inside their vehicles unless needing to use the restrooms. No out of car standing or seating is allowed, with the exception of hatchbacks, trunks, or convertible tops down.
• All vehicles attending will need a functioning FM radio. Attendees will be given the FM frequency upon arrival.
More information can be found at walmartdrive-in.com