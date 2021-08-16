Waste Management is adding 330 remote jobs in Mississippi, investing about $660,000 in the project, or $2,000 per job, for equipment and workstations enabling employees to work from a remote location.
The workers will be connected to the company's customer experience operations in Tupelo for training and management.
The company is currently hiring for the new positions and plans to fill all 330 over the next two years.
In Tupelo, Waste Management employs more than 130 workers. WM recently acquired another company, and to meet its growing business demands, has decided to expand the Tupelo operations. Last year, WM began offering work-from-home opportunities to support the Tupelo operations.
“WM is honored to partner with the state to offer additional employment opportunities to the North Mississippi community. We are excited to expand our team with the quality candidates and exceptional caliber of talent in Mississippi to continue providing superior service to our customers across the state," said Waste Management Director of Customer Experience Norris Grizzard.
Waste Management also offers employees and eligible dependents the opportunity to participate in the company’s Your Tomorrow program. In connection with Guild Education, Your Tomorrow provides a full range of educational opportunities, including college degrees available from a network of more than 100 colleges, at no cost to WM employees.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training.
“On behalf of the city of Tupelo, I want to say thank you to the Waste Management team," said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan. "Thank you for continuing to trust in our people and community to meet the growing needs of your company. Waste Management is going to change the lives of 330 families in our region with this announcement. This is an incredible opportunity to build a career with the flexibility of working from home.”