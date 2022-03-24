Lisa Hawkins, owner of Room to Room Furniture in Tupelo, receives the Home Furnishings Association's Retailer of the Year Award from Mark Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer with Home Furnishings Association, on March 24, 2022, during a reception at the store. Hawkins is shown with her husband Jim, and all of their employees.
TUPELO • The hefty crystal trophy crowning Room to Room the Home Furnishings Association's Retailer of the Year doesn't have a home yet, but you can be sure that store owner Lisa Hawkins can find just the right piece of furniture on which to place it.
"We'll find a special place for it," she said with a broad smile.
Hawkins, flanked by her employees and embraced by city leaders, fellow business owners, customers and friends, humbly accepted the award from association CEO Mark Schumacher.
"This is not a fluke," he said of the award. "This is well-earned."
Hawkins was a nurse and even had her own retail store before opening Room to Room in 2003.
"It's really overwhelming ... when I started this 19 years ago, I never would have imagined that this would ever happen," she said. "For the community to come today is just such an honor, and I'm just without words."
The nomination process was a rigorous one. The store was judged on several factors, including customer experience, company culture, social responsibility, innovation, adaptability, industry contribution and achievements. Hawkins said filling out the application allowed her and the business to review all of its work.
"It was an opportunity to reminisce on the things we have been able to do," she said. She's most proud of the fact that Room to Room, as it kept its doors opens, helped save jobs not only at her business, but at furniture factories and suppliers down the line.
"I was just shocked we won; I was like, 'You're kidding me,'" she said. "I knew some people who had been nominated, and I thought that's not us. And I knew of other stores that had won in the past, and I was thinking we weren't in that category. But we won this because of our people."
Schumacher said the award isn't based on the popularity of a business, but its given to a well-rounded retailer. Room to Room won for stores with fewer than 50 employees, and was one of 20 finalists picked nationwide.
"We're talking about some of the stellar small retailers in our country, and this was the most nominations we've ever had in this category," he said.
Room to Room, Schumacher said, "isn't just in this community, it's part of this community. The things they do for charitable communities, and what she does and what this team does for employees, when you talk about their quality controls ... you're talking about best-in-class operations here in Tupelo, Mississippi."