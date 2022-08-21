Wendy's-Lettuce

This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s has announced, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, it’s pulling lettuce from sandwiches in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating sandwiches there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the illness.

 Charlie Neibergall I AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio • The fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

