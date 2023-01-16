Starbucks west main

The Starbucks on West Main Street will undergo an extensive renovation this year. The last known renovation at the store was in 2017. The store opened in November 2004.

 By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

TUPELO – Starbucks on West Main Street will undergo a major interior renovation later this year tabbed at $350,000.

