TUPELO – Starbucks on West Main Street will undergo a major interior renovation later this year tabbed at $350,000.
According to a commercial construction application filed with the city's Development Services, the 1,650-square-foot store, which opened in late 2004, will have an extensive renovation that will remove existing furniture, fixtures and equipment.
No time line was given for the work.
The scope of the work is mostly with the interior, although some changes on the exterior will be made.
Inside the soft seating will be removed, as will the existing outdoor tables, chairs, table bases and umbrellas. The artwork, including the vinyl wall covering and mural graphics, will be replaced. Electrical and telecommunications equipment will be relocated at a new door location.
Additionally, the pastry counter will be removed, but it's unclear of its fate. According to the notes, the "facilities service manager (is) to determine storage for relocation."
The work area for employees at the front counter will be reconfigured, as will the work space in the back. A walk-in cooler will be added to the back of the store. The restrooms will be reconfigured, too.
Last year, Starbucks opened more than 700 stores, and at of the end of its fiscal year on Oct. 31 had nearly 36,000 stores worldwide. In North America, the Seattle-based company has nearly 17,300 stores. For the year, the company reported global sales of more than $32 billion, including more than $23 billion in North America.
