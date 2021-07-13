TUPELO • The wait is over.
Brooks Grocery officially opens 9 a.m. Wednesday after months — some would say even years — of anticipation.
Store owner Brooks Davis, joined by his family, store management, and employees and vendors, welcomed several hundred guests to a "Friends and Family" grand opening Tuesday.
"I'm relieved but excited," Davis said. "I'm really pleased with what's happened with our crew and staff and how things have worked out. I'm just a little overwhelmed with emotions because it's come together so well. It took a while, but it came together."
The Tupelo store is nearly twice the size of the original Brooks Grocery in Iuka, which opened 11 years ago. Last September, a location was opened in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, where it took over for an existing grocery store. At 25,000 square feet, it’s about the size of the Tupelo store.
Open daily from 7 a.m to 9 p.m., the Tupelo store has a butcher shop, deli and bakery, and coffee shop.
The deli is called La La’s Kitchen — named for Brooks’ wife, who their grandchildren call “La La.” Some 128 recipes are used in the deli and bakery.
The coffee shop is run by Tupelo River Coffee, which also has a downtown location.
The store hired about 80 workers, and between all three stores, the company employs about 175 people.
While the store construction is complete, the gas pumps aren't quite ready, with recent rains slowing down their completion. They should be finished soon, Davis said.
"We weren't going to let that stop us from opening," he said.