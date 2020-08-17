WestPark Pavilion, which is the small retail center in the WestPark development across from Ballard Park in Tupelo, is now fully leased.
We already knew that Lost Pizza Co. was opening its second Tupelo store there - with an early September opening date planned – but now we know a little more.
A second restaurant will anchor the other side of the 9,600-square-foot building. We're not at liberty to say who or what it is at this moment, but as soon as we get the clear, we'll pass the name along.
Meanwhile, a tenant will take the space between the restaurants - Ford Physical Therapy.
WestPark Pavilion is a major component of the WestPark development, which takes up the front portion of land that housed the former headquarters and warehouses for now-defunct Hancock Fabrics, which occupied the site until 2004. The facilities were then used by Block Corp. The remaining 300,000 square feet of warehouse space remains separate from the WestPark development.
In April, Community Bank of Tupelo confirmed it had closed on the purchase of property in the WestPark development.
No specific time frame has been established for the opening of the full-service office, given the uncertainty of the economy, However, the bank hopes to open the 4,500-square-foot office within two years.
Clay Short of TRI Inc. Commercial is developing WestPark Pavilion with Lost Pizza co-owner John Mark Elliott and Southern Retail on the 1.25-acre parcel of property. Five other parcels, ranging from .83 acres to 3.42 acres, are available for lease.