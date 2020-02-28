TUPELO – Construction of the WestPark Pavilion on West Main Street is moving along, with the steel frame and some of the siding and roofing in place.
The 9,600-square-foot mixed-used retail center will be home to Lost Pizza Co.'s second location in Tupelo, as well another unnamed restaurant. A 1,500-square-foot space remains to be leased.
Officials haven't said when they expect Lost Pizza to open.
WestPark Pavilion is the first big, visible component of the WestPark development, which takes up the front portion of land that housed the former headquarters and warehouses for now-defunct Hancock Fabrics, which occupied the site until 2004. The facilities were then used by Block Corp. The remaining 300,000 square feet of warehouse space remains separate from the WestPark development.
Clay Short of TRI Inc. Commercial is developing WestPark Pavilion with Lost Pizza co-owner John Mark Elliott and Southern Retail on the 1.25-acre parcel of property. Five other parcels, ranging from .83 acres to 3.42 acres, are available for lease. One is under contract with a financial institution.
Elliott and his wife, Emily, opened their first Lost Pizza location in Tupelo on North Gloster Street in the Crye-Leike Plaza in 2010.