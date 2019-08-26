Members of Generation Z have some of the top skills that can help advance companies’ cultures, but what does it take to recruit them and get them to stay? In conducting research as well as looking at hundreds of studies, Corey Seemiller and Meghan Grace published "Generation Z: A Century in the Making," described as the most comprehensive guide about Generation Z to date.
The book contains two chapters dedicated to Generation Z’s career aspirations and their impact on workplaces along with several other chapters on topics such as motivation and communication that directly connect to the work lives of those in Generation Z.
Many top companies are curious as to how to recruit the best young talent there is. But when it comes to understanding the incoming workforce, Generation Z employees (born 1995-2010) are often associated with the work styles and habits of Millennials.
Some key points include:
• The top factor in choosing a career, as discussed by 1 in 4 of those in Generation Z, is the extent they feel they can “make a difference”
• Diverse and inclusive workplaces are not only valued – they’re expected. Three-quarters indicated that the level of diversity in a company would affect their decision to work there.
• They’re prepared – 70% have completed an internship by the time they graduate or enter the workplace and 14% had a side hustle as early as age 14.
• Half want to own their own business, but do not feel adequately prepared to do that from their college experiences.