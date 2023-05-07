Drug Shortages Explainer

Adderall XR capsules are displayed on Feb. 24, 2023. Drug shortages are growing in the United States, and experts see no clear path to resolving them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last fall a shortage of the attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment Adderall due to a manufacturing problem.

 Jenny Kane I AP

Shortages of drugs like Adderall are growing in the United States, and experts see no clear path to resolving them. For patients, that can mean treatment delays, medication switches and other hassles filling a prescription.

