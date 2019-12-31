A Harvard Business Review study showed that women don't self-promote as much as their male counterparts.
Unlike when someone asks you about an objective performance metric (e.g., how many dollars in sales you brought in this quarter), how to subjectively describe your performance is often unclear. There is no right answer.
Yet, requests for such self-assessments are pervasive throughout one's career. You are asked to subjectively describe your own performance in school applications, in job applications, in interviews, in performance reviews, in meetings – the list goes on.
How you describe your performance is what we call your level of self-promotion.
Since self-promotion is a pervasive part of work, those of us who do more self-promotion may have better chances of being hired, being promoted, and getting a raise or a bonus. As researchers interested in gender gaps in earnings, negotiations, and firm leadership, we wondered whether gender differences in self-promotion also exist and might contribute to those gaps.
The Harvard Business Review study found a large gender gap in self-promotion – with men rating their performance 33% higher than equally performing women. To understand what's driving this gap, we looked at two factors that might influence one's level of self-promotion: confidence (you may be unsure of your actual performance) and strategic incentives (you may talk up your performance to get a raise or promotion).
We found that men engaged in substantially more self-promotion than women. For example, despite the fact that men and women performed equally well on the test on average, men in this Public version rated themselves an average of 61 out of 100 while women only rated themselves a 46 out of 100. This self-promotion paid off: workers who rated their performance more highly on the 0 to 100 scale were more likely to be hired and offered higher pay.