TUPELO – It's been five years since the initial plans for a Fast Lane Travel Center were unveiled on West Main Street, but the project has been stuck in neutral.
The original plans was to have an Exxon-anchored gas station, flanked by a liquor store and Church's Chicken. But those plans fell through. After a couple of stops and starts, including a plan to open a gas station with a deli component, also fell through, the site has sat empty.
Large gas tanks have been sitting on the property for years, and the holes that used to be on the property have been filled. But recently, some dirt work has been done on the property and a few trucks have been seen working on and in the building.
Whether or not it will be a travel center as originally planned remains to be seen.
According to Dan Ballard, who had the building constructed, he's turned the property over to his daughter, and they're negotiating with an oil and gas distributor.
"We have a few other things we need to work on as well," he said.