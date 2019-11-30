STARKVILLE • Experts from the Mississippi State University Extension Service will offer a workshop designed to help food-related business owners prepare for disasters.
“Food as a Business: Disaster Preparedness for Food Businesses” is for anyone who currently operates or is interested in operating an agriculture-based food business, including retail, cottage food or food processing operations.
Topics include financial preparedness, risk management, record keeping, crisis communication planning, emergency-action planning and food recall and traceability planning.
The one-day workshop costs $15 payable at the door and includes lunch, refreshments and course materials. Dates and locations include:
• Dec. 17 at the MSU Coastal Research and Extension Center, located at 1815 Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi
• Dec. 18 at the Forrest County Extension Office, located at 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg
• Dec. 19 at the MSU Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center, located at 1320 Seven Springs Road in Raymond
• Jan. 22, 2020, at the Hampton Inn by Hilton, located at 2675 McIngvale Road in Hernando
• Feb. 12, 2020, at the MSU North Mississippi Research and Extension Center, located at 5421 MS-145 in Verona
Preregistration is recommended. Complete online registration or download and print a registration form through the Extension calendar listing for each workshop at extension.msstate.edu/calendar/events.