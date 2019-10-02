TUPELO • WTVA is among 11 television stations purchased for $210 million.
WTVA and WLOV is part of a package in which Entertainment Studios becomes the new owner. Entertainment Studios is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, with 64 shows on the air, and owner of nine 24-hour HD television networks now serving nearly 160 million subscribers – including The Weather Channel television network and its streaming service Local Now.
The new ownership agreement has Entertainment Studios acquiring 11 broadcast television stations from USA Television Holdings LLC and USA Television MidAmerica Holdings LLC (collectively, USA TV). Included in Byron Allen’s Allen Media Broadcasting division acquisition is WTVA and WLOV.
The USA TV portfolio acquisition follows a number of recent transactions made by Allen. In August, he partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group to acquire 21 Regional Sports Networks from Walt Disney/FOX Corporation for $10.6 billion. A month earlier, he acquired Bayou City Broadcasting, which included four television stations in Evansville, Indiana and Lafayette, Louisiana for $165 million.
In March 2018, Allen acquired The Weather Channel. After investing $455 million in broadcast television station acquisitions over the past three months, the addition of the USA TV portfolio grows the Allen Media Broadcasting group to 15 television stations across 11 U.S. markets, and allows Allen Media Group to reach an even broader audience, while strategically positioning the company across broadcast television, cable networks, and digital media platforms.
“I have known Byron Allen for decades and we are delighted that these stations will now be part of his dynamic company, and that Heartland management will continue to guide them,” said USA Television CEO Robert S. Prather Jr. “These stations are dedicated to their local communities and this transaction will enable them to become even stronger on both their broadcast and digital platforms.”
Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers.
Heartland Media LLC is an American media company that owns and operates television stations in smaller markets in the United States. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. It manages the television broadcasting stations owned by USA Television Holdings LLC and USA Television MidAmerica Holdings LLC which are portfolio companies of MSouth Equity Partners. The companies are run by Bob Prather, a former President and COO of Gray Television.
Heartland Media purchased WTVA and WLOV in 2014.