The economy of Northeast Mississippi in 2019 reflected the national outlook in many ways, including at or near record-low unemployment and the expansion of business and industry throughout the region.
And one of the biggest drivers of growth in the year was courtesy of Toyota Mississippi in Blue Springs. In March, the automotive plant launched the 12th-generation Corolla.
The newest Corolla, officials emphasized, was “greater than ever.”
The plant has built around 1.2 million Corollas, but the newest model is built on the new Toyota New Global Architecture platform.
The TNGA platform also gives Toyota the flexibility to build several models off the same design. The Corolla, Prius and RAV4 have similar underpinnings, which means the automaker has the flexibility to build them anywhere, including Blue Springs.
Toyota invested $170 million in the plant to prepare for the new Corolla and hired another 400 team members. Corolla is the world’s best-selling car, having sold 46 million since 1966. In the U.S., more than 300,000 have been sold in each of the past six years.
Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi was the first supplier for Toyota Mississippi, and provides stamped and welded components, including the front and rear bumpers for the Corolla, as well as interior parts, and front and rear suspension parts. APMM invested $100 million and added another 50 team members in preparation for the new Corolla.
Other stories of note
• With the great-grandsons of the creator of the Tucker automobile watching, Tucker No. 1028 was purchased for $1.8 million at the Tupelo Automobile Museum.
It was the highlight of the auction at the museum, which closed after 16 years in April.
Some 170 cars went up for auction by Bonham’s, and hundreds attended the two-day auction either in person or online. Buyers from around the globe bought not only cars, but signs and other auto-related memorabilia.
In addition, the Houston High School solar car team received $32,300 from the sale of catalogs for the auction
Jane Spain made the decision to close the museum in late 2018 to bring to fruition what her husband Frank had always envisioned: funding a charitable educational foundation to better the lives of students and programs.
The automobile auction – before any buyers premiums added – totaled $8,648,450. The sales of automobilila – signs and other automotive-related items other than cars – drew $428,000.
The Tucker wasn’t the only vehicle commanding a high price. The 1934 Duesenberg Model J Prince of Wales Berline sold for $405,000, and the 1930 Hispano-Suiza H6B Coupe Chauffeur went for $300,000. Eight other cars breached six-figures, as well.
• In addition to marking the start of jet service in Tupelo, Contour Airlines also celebrated its third anniversary of providing commercial air service in early April
And in Tupelo, passenger enplanements, or boardings, have topped 10,000 for three consecutive years, the first time that’s happened in a decade.
With the new jet service, the number of roundtrip flights drop from 30 to 18, but overall capacity has increased. Flying the Jetstream, Contour could provide a maximum of 450 seats a week. By using the ERJ, up to 540 seats can be used, a 20 percent increase.
• After gaining FDIC approval earlier this month to acquire Texas First Bancshares, BancorpSouth on Wednesday will start the new year bigger than ever.
The merger, first announced last September, will be BancorpSouth’s eighth merger since January 2018.
In addition, the bank in August announced a more than $15 million project that will add at least 100 jobs to BancorpSouth’s Jackson Street operations campus, which houses the bank’s core data infrastructure, including its mainframe hardware and software, open system serve and networking routing system.
BancorpSouth employs more than 4,500 people in some 300 locations in eight states. Approximately 1,000 of those are employed in Tupelo with 717 employed at the Jackson Street campus.
• The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area – one of only three in the state and 55 nationwide – celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year .
During that span, MHNHA has brought more than $1.7 million in federal funding to the Hills region, awarded more than $700,000 to 20 communities through its Community Grant Program, and funded nearly $50,000 in special projects.
The Alliance was formed in 2004 with initial funding by the CREATE Foundation, and two years later established an office in the Renasant Center for IDEAs. In April of 2009, with support from U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker, the region was designated by Congress as a National Heritage Area. The Alliance includes all or parts of 30 counties bordered by Tennessee, Alabama, Highway 82 and Interstate 55.
The mission focuses for the Mississippi Hills are African-American heritage, Civil War, Native American heritage and Music and Literature.
• Thirteen years after the opening of the BancorpSouth Conference Center – which notably came 13 years after the construction and opening of the adjacent BancorpSouth Arena – officials in October had a groundbreaking ceremony for a $15.2 million renovation and expansion of the facilities.
The new conference space will be built to the west of the current facility on land that’s currently used for parking, and it will double the space now available. A covered walkway between the conference center and the arena will also be built, along with a VIP lounge area that can be used by both the conference center and the arena. LED lights around a tower and renovations to the arena’s bathrooms are part of the project.
The VIP area will accommodate 200 people.
Other conference center upgrades will include new furniture, fixtures and other elements.
Using bonds and funding from the 2 percent hotel and restaurant tax, the city of Tupelo will provide the estimated money needed to bring the project to fruition.
In addition, BancorpSouth has extended its naming rights to the facility through 2035, which also will help pay for the project.
Since opening in 1993, the Arena has had more than 6 million people walk through its doors for concerts, meetings and other events.
• BankPlus Corp., the parent company of BankPlus, and State Capital Corp., the parent company of State Bank & Trust Company, announced a merger in September.
The transaction is valued at about $136.5 million.
The combined company will have some $4.2 billion in assets, deposits of $3.7 billion and gross loans of $3.1 billion.
• In May, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the four-story, 40,000-square-foot office Fairpark Towers building.
The first of two buildings, the Fairpark Tower No. 1 is home to insurance firm Ross & Yerger on the second floor, Century Construction on the third floor and BankPlus’s administrative offices on the fourth floor. BankPlus also has a retail branch office on the first floor of the building, and restaurant Southern Craft Stove and Tap.
Fairpark Towers is the first Class A full-service office space in Tupelo and the first large-scale office development in nearly 45 years in the city.
The Fairpark Towers project kicked off in 2017, when Maloney Development Properties worked out an agreement with the city to invest $12 million in exchange for city-funded infrastructure improvements to the area.
The improvements, estimated to cost about $1.3 million, included water and sewer lines as well as the new road network within the development area.
• In Tupelo since 1987, the TAG Truck Center began building a new facility on McCullough Boulevard. It should be finished by March, and represents a nearly $10 million investment.
TAG Truck Center provides parts and services for all makes of new and used trucks, and offers A/C service, DOT inspections, express lane service, motorhome service, oil and lube service, radiator service and towing.
The current facility, which it has had since 1993, occupies 25,000 square feet. Its new facility will encompass 60,000 square feet.
The new facility is strategically located at the intersection of McCullough and Interstate 22, across from Love’s.
General Manager Brian Austin said it also will more than double the number of service bays, from 11 to 26, as business continues to increase with the trucking industry.
And with that large investment, the number of employees is increasing from its current 35 to 50.
• In January, Corelle Brands announced it was adding 400 jobs in Marshall County.
Corelle Brands LLC, whose houseware brands include Pyrex, Snapware and Corelle, announced it is moving a portion of its manufacturing and distribution operations to the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park near Byhalia in Marshall County. Corelle said it would invest $27.7 million and create about 400 jobs by the end of June 2020.
Corelle Brands will open the facility in the Gateway Global Logistics Center inside the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park. The company will lease an approximately 786,000-square-foot facility that is being constructed by Panattoni Development Company.
• After weathering a series of company announcements of store closures through the years, the Sears Tupelo location closed in April.
Sears Holdings, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-October of 2018, has closed hundreds of stores in recent years as it has struggled to survive.
The 78,000-square-foot Tupelo location closed after nearly 29 years as an anchor store at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.