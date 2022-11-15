Russia Ukraine War Daily Life

Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. 

 Andrew Kravchenko I AP

KYIV, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday decried an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland as "a very significant escalation" of the war.

Newsletters

Recommended for you