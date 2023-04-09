TUPELO – Zip Scripts has shut down its retail operations at its West Main Street location, but its sister pharmacy will continue its work from the same spot.
Zip Scripts owner Doug Wright said while the pharmacy enjoyed serving Tupelo and Lee County, it was no longer profitable.
"We have had great employees serving wonderful members of the community, as well as providing stock and prescription drugs to the Tree of Life in Tupelo over the last decade," Wright said in an email.
Zip Scripts customers who haven't already transferred their prescriptions transferred elsewhere have had their prescriptions moved to Walgreens at Crosstown on West Main Street as of Friday.
Zip Scripts opened in 2012 . Located at the corner of South Gloster Street and Varsity Drive – which is now a Jimmy John's – ZipScripts catered to drive-thru traffic. It later moved to its current location on West Main Street.
Wright blamed the implementation of the 2010 Affordable Care Act for the pharmacy's troubles, specifically the law's employer mandate that took effect five years later, which requires businesses with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees provide health insurance to at least 95% of their full-time employees and dependents up to age 26 or pay a fee.
Because some of these plans can limit prescription coverage to national chains, Wright said it's been difficult for smaller pharmacies like his to stay afloat.
"The smaller local pharmacies like ours have found it more and more difficult to operate at a profit in this new environment," he said.
Wright is the CEO and managing member of Community Eldercare Services and is the owner of the pharmacies. CES was founded in 2000, and handles all the details from initial feasibility studies, design and construction, to daily management of senior living communities. CES currently manages 19 skilled care facilities and assisted livings in Mississippi and Tennessee.
Zip Scripts had been serving the local retail market as well as providing institutional services to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. AmPharm MS LLC, the sister pharmacy to Zip Scripts, also serves institutions.
"This year we made the decision to merge the institutional services of Zip Scripts into AmPharm MS and discontinue retail services to the local market due to market conditions" Wright said. "AmPharm MS continues to operate in this space and has growth plans in the market for North Mississippi."
