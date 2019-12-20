GREENVILLE - A Marshall County man was convicted Thursday afternoon of cyberstalking as well as a federal gun violation following a four-day jury trial.
Anthony Robinson, 54, of Byhalia, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon and cyberstalking, a new federal law which makes it a crime to use email or other facility of interstate commerce to intimidate or harass a person and put them in reasonable fear of serious bodily injury or death.
United States District Judge Debra M. Brown presided over the trial.
Trial testimony revealed that after being laid off in Desoto County, Robinson began sending emails referencing mass shootings to his former employer and the attorneys representing his former employer. In the emails, sent from October 2018 until July 2019, Robinson self-identified with a number of mass shooters, including Dewayne Craddock and Omar Thornton.
Three victims testified that the emails put them in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury. A search of Robinson’s residence revealed a number of firearms and ammunition.
U.S. Attorney William C. Lamar said this was the first prosecution in northern Mississippi of the new federal cyberstalking law.