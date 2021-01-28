RIDGELAND • C Spire announced Thursday it’s investing $1 billion over the next three years to speed up deployment of 5G wireless technology and broadband internet in Mississippi.
The “history making” project will bring faster delivery of 5G wireless technology and provide all-fiber broadband services to over 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said this project will help keep Mississippi competitive and boost its economy. He said C Spire’s commitment to rapidly deploying 5G fast service means that virtually every major part of Mississippi will be able to leverage the next-generation technology with the activation of more than 300 sites by the end of this year.
“I’m thrilled to see that C Spire is investing so much to build out its high-speed internet infrastructure to support the future of education, health care, technology, and small business in Mississippi,” Wicker said. “Because we live in a digital world, better, faster internet connections are critical to keeping our state competitive and boosting our $100 billion-plus economy,” he added.
C Spire CEO Hu Meena said the investment is expected to result in fiber within reach for half of all Mississippians. She said C Spire plans to move quickly and aggressively this year to bring technology benefits to consumers and businesses in both states.
C Spire said it will also make the initial investment in three years with another $500 million in capital spending over a five-year period.
“We have a strong reputation of providing world-class products and services to consumers and businesses and this investment signals that we intend to deliver these benefits faster than ever before,” said Meena.
The project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet of half of Mississippi’s residential premises, deliver 5G service to nearly 600 sites representing over 60% of the state by 2025.