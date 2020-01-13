PITTSBORO - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted by multiple agencies around the state.
Sheriff Greg Pollan said Charles Neil Mefford, 27, whose last known address was in Biloxi, is wanted for felony false pretense.
"He is passing fake cashiers checks for high end items," Pollan said.
In early January, the West Point Police Department was looking for Mefford for a fraud at a Clay County business. He is accused of false pretense at Adventure ATV, located at 5801 Highway 45 South, West Point.
In September 2019, he was arrested for car burglary in Harrison County.
If anyone has any further information about his location, they are asked to call the the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 662-412-5000.