IUKA - An out of state truck driver is facing multiple felony charges after officers found a weapon in his vehicle.
Nicholas Lewis Boulden, 41, of Los Angeles, California, approached the westbound scales on Highway 72 and was asked to pull to the side where he consented to a search of his tractor and trailer. A small amount of marijuana was discovered in the cab of the tractor as well as a firearm. A background check revealed Boulden had several felony convictions in the state of California.
He was arrested and taken to the Tishomingo County Jail. A check of the weapon revealed it was reported stolen from the Las Vegas, Nevada area.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Department of Transportation have charged Boulden with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was set at $7,500.