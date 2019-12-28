Editor’s Note: This week, the Daily Journal will focus on organizations that assist children in Northeast Mississippi. At the end of each story, we will list contact information for the group and how you can help.
The idea for Cami Jo Cares, an organization that provides lightly-used clothing and toys to children in north Mississippi, was inspired by a child.
Jamie Geller-Fullerton is the vice president, director and founder of Cami Jo Cares. The organization was founded with her partner and Cami Jo Cares president Patrick Fullerton and stepdaughter Cameryn, often called Cami. Jessica Wambles serves as the secretary, Tasha Marie is the personal assistant and Shirley Montes is the board chairman.
The organization began in January 2017 when Cami was seven. Jamie Geller-Fullerton said the goal was to teach her ways to pay forward, and they allowed her to decide whether the family assisted animals or other children. Her choice was toy collection, and Geller-Fullerton said when they began they “had no idea” it would turn into a nonprofit charity.
“Our motto is: kids inspiring kids inspiring adults. We have inspired adults to help their kids go through their stuff and teach them great values and donating items,” Geller-Fullerton said. “It’s what we intended to do with Cami Jo Cares when it first started, to teach (Cami Jo) about giving and how fortunate she is to have everything that she has.”
They chose toys and clothing because they saw a need for an organization that can focus on things that are “looked over.” Geller-Fullerton said family friend Gail Austin and local organizations such as DreamRiders Biking for Children Chapter C helped get them off the ground with fundraising events, toy drives and donations. When they first began, they served closer to 100 children, but Geller-Fullerton said each year they become busier and receive more allocations.
Since starting, they have received encouraging messages from parents saying they wouldn’t have been able to give their children Christmas presents without them.
“Last year, when we delivered presents, (Cami) saw how unfortunate some kids are and what they don’t have, so it’s been a great learning lesson for her,” Geller-Fullerton said.
Montes of Arby’s at 606 S. Gloster St. offered to be an early drop off point. Geller-Fullerton said Montes helped them get their first grant and purchase a shed for their donations. The organization now has eight drop off locations besides Arby’s where they accept gently used toys and clothing. Geller-Fullerton’s family has also began storing donations in their home.
“We’re hoping in the future to get a building or build a warehouse of some sorts so we can have a place where we can have everything set up and have volunteers going through, where people can just come, fill out the application and get the clothes and shoes that they need right there for no charge,” Geller-Fullerton.
Cami Jo Cares has an application process for Christmas donations. Last year, they gave Christmas presents to approximately 250 children, and Geller-Fullerton said they hand delivered presents in costume to eight or nine families in north Mississippi. Their services are not limited to Christmas, however: the organization also served 200 children during their back to school season, and Geller-Fullerton said they assist close to 600 to 700 children throughout the year.
The busiest time for applications is around back to school from May until August. Geller-Fullerton said there was one day when they got 30 applications. October, November and December are their biggest months for donating, and Geller-Fullerton said next October is already booked for events.
Cami Jo Cares already has plans for next year. One will be utilizing local volunteer programs and trying to raise money for a donation bin in Saltillo. They also want to begin offering low cost or free events, such as a back to school hairstyling event, and are currently working on 400 Easter baskets to give out to kids in the spring. As they learn about other charities, Cami Jo Cares will also provide applicants with information on other resources and plan additional opportunities, if they have the funding.
Information about their drop off locations and applications can be found at the Cami Jo Cares Facebook page. Applications are available on Facebook Messenger or email, and applicants must provide ID. Applications typically take two to three weeks and are accepted throughout the year for Christmas. Volunteers are accepted year-round to assist with sorting clothes and volunteering at events. Geller-Fullerton stresses the importance of donating clean items and ensuring clothes do not have stains.
“We hope to impact thousands and thousands of more families and kids, and we want to come up with more unique, different ideas that we want to impact Mississippi with,” Geller-Fullerton said.