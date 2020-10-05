TUPELO • The third annual Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, hosted by local nonprofit Wear It Well Inc., is going virtual to support cancer survivors. The event will stream Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. on Wear It Well’s Facebook page.
A Wear It Well volunteer and breast cancer survivor originally conceived the idea for the event. The fundraiser helps pay for screenings, mammograms, cancer care packages and boxes, wigs, makeovers, etc. to support those battling cancer who may not have insurance or fill needs insurance might not cover. Participants wear pink, and breast cancer survivors share their stories and journeys with breast cancer.
“[We] help give a helping hand to women and in some cases men who suffer from breast cancer . . . during that time of hardship where they may not have the resources they need on their own,” said Wear It Well founder Katina Holland.
The fundraiser raised between $2,000-$3,000 in its first year and $3,000-$4,000 in its second, Holland said. This year, the goal is to raise $10,000.
While people can donate in advance, Holland said they will provide a link during the Facebook Live event for people to donate while the event is happening.
Most donations come during Walk in Her Shoes, a segment of the event where men walk in heels on the pink carpet to raise funds for survivors. In the past, participants have included bankers, company vice presidents, ministers, firefighters, and everyday men who either had loved ones suffering from cancer or who simply wanted to help. Many participants leave the event with a deeper appreciation for what breast cancer survivors go through, Holland said.
Former Walk in Her Shoes winners Ron Thompson, who won last year, and Ricky Parker, who won in 2018, will take part in this year’s event alongside Stan Allen, Chip Ashford, Quadray Kohlhiem, Jerry Davis, Orlando Pannell, Mitchell Kohlhiem, Dennis Senter, Charles Sims, Alfrazo Pannell, Brian Rucker, Cloyzell Satterwhite and Hope Continues 5K founder Adam Morris. While not all 14 candidates will walk the pink carpet, they have all committed to raise money.
Wear It Well Inc. created the fundraiser to continue their mission of promoting healthy communities. As previous breast cancer resources shuttered, Holland said it was important for Wear It Well to expand as much as possible to provide people a chance to receive local resources rather than having to travel elsewhere for support. Many of Wear It Well’s volunteers are former survivors themselves or had loved ones who battled cancer.
Pretty in Pink sold out the last two years, and Wear it Well planned to expand attendance to 200 people before the pandemic forced them to move to a virtual format. Because it is a smaller event, the only in-person attendees will be a panel of survivors and a portion of the Walk in Her Shoes candidates.
This year’s panel features Shirlette Judon, Carolyn Senter, Melissa Robinson, Charlotte Polk, Jonita Mitchell, Kathy Thompson and Marcia Jones.
“We have some who are 10- and 20-year survivors; we have some who were recently diagnosed; we have some who are one-year survivors; but they all have the same thing in common, which is breast cancer,” Holland said. “It’s really educational to learn how different their journeys were, and the things that led them to know that they had the cancer and the things they went through to overcome it, for those that did survive.”
While Wear It Well tries to do as much as they can with the funds they raise, Holland said it is difficult with a growing waitlist and emphasized the need for community support.
“We just want people to know that when you donate to this fund, it is going to a great cause,” she said. “It is right here, locally, helping the people here in the community. Anything we can do to help during that time frame and with the funds we have, we do it. If it’s providing a meal for them, if it’s providing transportation for them to get to and from chemo, if we can do it, we are trying to do it.”