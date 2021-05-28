BLUE SPRINGS • The death of an alderman candidate has raised several questions for the upcoming Blue Springs municipal election.
Kevin Rackley, who ran for Blue Springs mayor four years ago, was one of six candidates to qualify to run for one of the town's five at-large aldermen seats. The 45-year-old father of two died May 18, three weeks before the June 8 general election.
While his death leaves five candidates for the five slots, it also brought up the questions of substitute or write-in candidates and what will happen if Rackley is elected.
Town Clerk Jan Musgrove spent a lot of time on the phone with state offices in Jackson last week trying to get clarification. She called the Secretary of State's Office, which directed her to the Attorney General's Office.
"I talked to Phil Carter at the AG's office, and he said if this had been a primary, then the party executive committee could have named someone to run in his place," Musgrove said. "But since we run in a bunch as independents in the general election, that would not apply."
A potentially larger and more costly problem for the Union County town of around 200 could arise if supporters attempt to pay homage to Rackley at the ballot box. If the late candidate happens to garner enough votes to win a seat, he obviously will not be able to serve. That would force the town to hold a special election to fill the fifth seat.
"I talked with our attorney and will will have a sign at the polls reminding people of his untimely death and point out that should he be on of the Top 5 finishers, it would force us to hold a special election," Musgrove said. "That would be a significant cost to the town."
Following the June 8 election, Blue Springs could have a completely new municipal administration. None of the five incumbent aldermen are running for re-election. Come July, there will be five fresh faces on the board.
There could also be a new name on the mayor's office. Two-term Mayor Rita Gentry faces challenger Mike Walker.