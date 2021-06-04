TUPELO • A dearth of people seeking office will extend election season for some small Northeast Mississippi municipalities beyond the June 8 general election.
Four Northeast Mississippi towns will be forced to schedule special elections to fill vacancies in their city boards because too few candidates qualified to run. Jumpertown, Smithville and Thaxton only had three people sign up to run for the five at-large alderman positions. In Hatley, no one qualified to run for the Ward 2 Alderman position.
Most small towns across the region attempt to draw just enough candidates to fill all open positions, which allows them to avoid the expense of having an election. When someone retires or moves, officials usually recruit one person to fill the opening.
Jumpertown, Smithville and Thaxton ran into problems this year when their mayors decided against running for reelection and sitting aldermen decided to qualify for mayor. The last time Jumpertown faced a shortage, Mayor Coy Perrigo was able to avoid the problem.
"I got out and recruited some folks and prevented it," Perrigo said. "It is aggravating for sure. It's an ongoing problem. We don't have a lot of citizens who actually live in town."
In Smithville, two sitting alderman are running to fill the seat of Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley. Two other incumbents decided to retire after serving a combined 28 years on the board, leaving four open slots.
The death of longtime mayor Johnny Coleman and the retirement of two aldermen caused similar problems for Thaxton.
"We'll have to go through the process of scheduling a special election," said Thaxton Town Clerk Sammie Jaggers. "If we just have two people qualify for the two open positions, we won't have to go through the expense of holding an actual election."
Even though Hatley is a town with a population of 482, it is divided into wards. No one qualified for Ward 2.
"We are going to have to redraw the lines because there are just not that many people left in Ward 2," said Mayor George King. "If you talked to every registered voter in Ward 2, I don't know that you would get the 15 signatures required to run as an independent."
Hatley and Jumpertown could take advantage of a little known law passed in 2016 that allows small towns with a population of 500 or fewer residents to switch to a board with just three aldermen. Voters would have to approve the change in a special election.
Woodland in Chickasaw County and Monroe County's Gattman are the only towns in the Daily Journal coverage area to officially reduce their board size using this law.
Perrigo said Jumpertown considered dropping to three several years ago, but never did. The Prentiss County town has experienced attendance problems in the past, and he fears the smaller number would create more problems and make it harder to get a quorum.
"I don't necessarily like that because we sometimes only have three (aldermen) show up," Perrigo said. "We only meet once a month. Making 12 meetings a year is not too much to ask."
Hatley would have to go back to at-large elections in order to switch to a three-man board, but it might be easier than redistricting the Monroe County town.
"Right now, we are going to have to wait for the next census to be released to see which way to go," King said.
If they end up with more than 500 residents, the town will rely on Three Rivers Planning and Development District to redraw new ward lines.