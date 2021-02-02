With less than a week left to qualify for this spring’s municipal elections, cities across northeast Mississippi are starting to fill up their slates.
In Benton County, Ashland finally got its fifth alderman candidate when incumbent Greg Thompson joined the race.
The qualifying deadline for this spring’s municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.
Although Bruce still has the same number of candidates, one qualifier has switched races. City Clerk Rita Talford said when the circuit clerk was reviewing the applications, they discovered one alderman candidate lived in a different ward than the one she qualified for. Because of that, Democrat Sherrika Zinn is no longer in a three-way race for a Ward 2. She is now challenging incumbent Ward 1 Alderman John Earl Armstrong.
The Ward 3 alderman race in Oxford got crowded last week when two more Democrats qualified to run for the open seat. D. Ryan Glover and Alexandria White will face existing candidate Bryan Hyneman in the April 6 primary. The winner will face Republican L. McQueen Miscamble in the general election.
Starkville added two candidates and lost one last week. Republicans Austin Check and Kevin Daniels are running for Ward 4 Alderman. The winner will face Democrat Mike Brooks in the general election. Nedra Lowery qualified to run for the Ward 7 seat on Jan. 22, but pulled out of the race.
Iuka finally picked up its first candidates for aldermen when Dustin Dick and James Perkins turned in their paperwork to run. Neither the current mayor nor andy of the sitting aldermen have qualified to run for reelection. Police Chief Randy Springer is the only incumbent seeking to retain his office. The Tishomingo County seat still needs three more alderman candidates to fill out the slate.
Booneville saw two new candidates sign up in the penultimate week. Independent Lisa McCoy will challenge incumbent Republican mayor Chris Lindley. Alan Prentiss is running for alderman, Ward 4.
Holly Springs saw a pair of additions to its roster of candidates. Demarcus Jones became the second challenger to incumbent Christy Owens for her seat as Ward 4 alderman. Marvin Bruce also added his name to the list of people seeking the at-large alderman post.
West Point had one new candidate last week. Linda Hannah is now running for Ward 1 Selectman.
BENTON COUNTY
Ashland (all Independents)
Mayor: Mitch Carroll (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Don Daniels, Mark Ehrie (i), Sandra Gresham (i), Brian Jeanes (i), Greg Thompson (i)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Bruce (Democrats, Republicans and Independents) Town Hall 983-2453
Mayor: Sheridan Terill Crowley (D), Rudy Pope (R)(i),
Aldermen
Ward 1: John Earl Armstrong (D)(i), Sherrika Zinn (D)
Ward 2: Johnny Armstrong (D)(i), Percy R. Evans (Ind.)
Ward 3: Jimmy Hubbard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Steve Nelson (R)(i)
Ward 5: Ellen Shaw (R)(i)
CLAY COUNTY
West Point (all Democrats)
Mayor: Rod Bobo, Cole Bryan, Jennifer Rene
Selectmen
Ward 1: Linda Hannah, Leta L. Turner (i)
Ward 2: William Binder (i)
Ward 3: Ken Poole (i)
Ward 4: Keith McBrayer (i)
Ward 5: Jasper “Peicy” Pittman (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Oxford (Democrats, Republicans and Independents)
Mayor: Robyn Tannehill (Ind.)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Billy Crews (D). Erin W. Smith (D), Harry A. Alexander (Ind.)
Ward 2: Afton Thomas (D), Mark Huelse (R)(i)
Ward 3: D. Ryan Glover (D), Brian Hyneman (D), Alexandria White (D), L. McQueen Miscamble (R)
Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)
Ward 5: Justin Boyd (D), Preston Taylor (D)(i), Tracey L. Williams (D)
Ward 6: Jason Bailey (R)(i)
At-large: Linda Porter Bishop (D), John Morgan (Ind.)(i)
MARSHALL COUNTY
Holly Springs (all Democrats)
Mayor: Kelvin Buck (i), Sharon D. Gipson
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bernita Fountain-Lowe (i)
Ward 2: Goston “Redd” Glover, Lennel “Big Luke” Lucas (i)
Ward 3: Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel, William C. Thompson
Ward 4: Demarcus Jones, Eddie Frank LeSure, Christy Owens (i)
At-large: Marvin Brice, Tim Liddy (i), Dexter Shipp
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
Starkville (Democrats, Republicans and Independents) Town Hall 323-2525
Mayor: Lynn Spruill (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Ben Carver (R)(i)
Ward 2: Sandra Sistrunk (D)(i)
Ward 3: Jeffrey Rupp (R)
Ward 4: Mike Brooks (D), Austin Check (R), Kevin Daniels (R)
Ward 5: Preston Hamp Beatty (D)(i)
Ward 6: Roy A. Perkins (D)(i)
Ward 7: Henry Vaughn (D)(i)
PRENTISS COUNTY
Booneville (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Chris Lindley (R)(i), Lisa McCoy (Ind.)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Tara Lauderdale (R), Gary Walker (R), Lauren Whitson (R)
Ward 2: Jeff Williams (D)(i)
Ward 3: Bill Stevenson (R)
Ward 4: Alan Prentiss (R), Michael Starkey (R)
At-large: Harold Eaton (R), Lavaile Shields (R), Derrick Blythe (Ind)
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
Iuka (all Independents)
Mayor: Joel Robertson
Police Chief: Randy Springer (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Dustin Dick, James Perkins