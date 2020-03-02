SALTILLO • With just three days left until the special election, the Saltillo alderman candidates are getting out the votes.
Most of the candidates in Thursday’s non-partisan election to fill a vacant seat gathered at Todd’s Big Star of Saltillo Monday evening for a special meet and greet, hosted by radio station 95.1 The Farm.
Five of the eight candidates spent about an hour talking to potential voters. Two candidates had prior commitments and one had the flu.
The six men and two women hope to fill the unexpired term of former alderman Malcomb Driskill, who had to resign after moving outside the city limits. If no one gets a majority of the vote in the March 5, the run-off will be held March 26.
Businessman Scottie Clark said he feels the city needs someone with experience to make the tough decisions. As a founding member of the Saltillo Main Street organization, he sees the need to maintain and improve the historic downtown. He even did his part by purchasing two buildings and restoring them.
James McAuley said he and his wife were looking for somewhere safe to raise a family when they chose Saltillo. They now want to make sure the town keeps improving.
“When meeting people, I tell them there are three reasons I am running,” McAuley said. “I think we need to focus more on drainage – there are too many areas flooding. The city needs its own debris truck instead of relying on the county. And, we need to work with park & rec to grow the department to bring more people to town, to help fund programs.”
Chris McCrory, a government teacher and coach at Tupelo High School, said he has always been interested in giving back and wants to see the community come together more like it did for a recent fundraiser for Parks director Andy Loden.
“I am involved with both kids and community day in and day out,” McCrory said. “I feel my knowledge will help the city board in overseeing services to insure the city continues to grow.”
Bill Monaghan was born in Lee County, moved away, joined the military, and ran his own construction company before deciding to slow down and settle down in Saltillo in 2015.
He thinks his no nonsense, common sense approach is what the city needs to continue to move forward. He is well versed in the needs of the city, being a regular attendee of board meetings. In addition to wanting to bring a hotel to Saltillo, he would like to see Highway 145 widened to at least three lanes all the way through town to reduce accidents.
Brandon Sanders is a 31-year-old father who is proud to send his kids to Saltillo schools. He is running to be more involved in the government process.
“By working together, we can continue to grow and bring more businesses to the city,” Sanders said. “We have made great strides in the recreation department but I would like to see us add batting cages. Even small things like that can make big differences.”
Sanders said he would also like to see more fishing rodeos for the youth, more entertaining in the parks and additional car shows downtown to help attract visitors to Saltillo.
Candidates Cindy Harris, Scott Knight, Amanda Koonlaba were unable to attend.
Absentee voting has been underway for a couple of weeks and Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith said city hall saw a steady stream of people casting ballots.
The polls will open March 5 at 7 a.m. at the Saltillo Community Center in city park and remain open until 7 p.m.