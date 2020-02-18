Editor's note: This is the first of two stories previewing the eight alderman candidates in next month's Saltillo special election. The Journal will profile the second four candidates in Thursday's print edition.
SALTILLO - When Saltillo voters go to the polls next month to select their next alderman, they will have plenty of choices.
There are eight candidates, six men and two women. They range in age from 30 up to 65. They come from all walks of life. Some are lifelong residents, others have lived in Saltillo less than 10 years. There are several political newcomers and one two-term alderman looking to regain his seat.
The non-partisan special election to fill the unexpired term of Malcomb Driskill will be held March 5. The election will be on a Thursday to avoid conflicts with the March 10 state primary. If no one gets a majority of the vote, the run-off will be held March 26.
The candidates are Scottie Clark, Cindy Harris, Scott Knight, Amanda Koonlaba, James McAuley, Chris McCrory, Billy Monaghan and Brandon Sanders. All the candidates mentioned the same three key issues among residents - water, sewer and road conditions.
Scottie Clark, 42, is a financial advisor with no political experience.
"I have been active in civic organizations - I was the past president of the Main Street Association," Clark said. "I regularly attend board meetings and go down to City Hall all the time to see what's going on."
He said Saltillo is his home and feels he could bring solid business sense to the board.
"I have been in management for 18 years, dealing with people's finances, and have had to make the tough decisions," Clark said. "The city has some tough decisions coming up."
"We've got to make sure things are in place to make it a welcoming city. We want folks to stay and we want folks to come to Saltillo. I would like to see a beautification program. We need to clean up the city and make sure it remains beautiful."
Cindy Harris, 59, is the officer manager for Herndon Chiropractic. She has no prior political experience but has attended three or four board meetings over the last year.
"I think I can make a difference. I am level-headed and won't do anything rash," Harris said. "I think we need some new faces."
"There is a lot of work to be done that is not being brought forward, like road repair. The roads are not striped, you can't see at night which makes for dangerous situations and the potholes are not being fixed."
She feels new blood and new thinking could help the board of aldermen.
"I am all for change, it if betters things," Harris said.
Scott Knight, 46, is the manager of Shoe Carnival and founder of the Northeast Mississippi Downs Syndrome Society. Served as an alderman from 2009-2017.
After losing his 2017 bid for re-election in 2017 by just 22 votes, he decided to step back from city government. He hasn't attended board meetings but has "remained informed and advocated on the water issue to switch back to river water."
"I stayed out of the fray and remained behind the scenes," Knight said. "I didn't want to be a distraction."
He feels this special election is a golden opportunity to regain his seat on the board. He still is very passionate about Saltillo and its needs.
"The water issue is not over," Knight said. "There are still infrastructure needs. Some of the piping is 30 years old and is in need of replacing. The sewer plant needs to be renovated. I have not been privy to anything that has taken place with (the regional sewer project). That is still a work in progress that has to be dealt with."
Amanda Koonlaba, 38, is a teaching artist and founder of the Party in the Art Room. A lifelong resident and graduate of Saltillo High School, she has been active in community meetings and community events but is still learning about municipal government. She has no political experience and has not attended an alderman meeting.
"Until I started looking into things when I decided to run, I wasn't aware that the board of aldermen meetings were open to the public," Koonlaba said. "I hope to make the board meetings more transparent and more accessible to the public."
She has worked on education issues on the state, local and regional level. She thinks her experience listening to the concerns of stakeholders and reporting back to a group would be helpful on the board. If elected, she hopes to give citizens regular status updates on key city issues.
"I want to let them know that government is working for them," Koonlaba said.
Absentee voting at City Hall is underway. Any absentee ballots must be turned in by March 3 at 5 p.m. The city clerk's office will also be open on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. until noon to allow Saturday voting.
Driskill was elected to the board in 2017. He and his wife purchased a home last year just outside of the Saltillo limits. They hoped that by the time they finished the renovations, the house would be inside the city limits. When annexation plans were delayed, he was forced to resign at the end of January.