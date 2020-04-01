TUPELO - The coronavirus might have shut down businesses and prompted curfews but the swelling pandemic hasn't stopped criminals.
People more worried about COVID-19 than locking their cars all across northeast Mississippi have been waking up to find their stuff missing.
Tupelo saw a sharp increase in the number of car burglaries in early March. At the end of March, Oxford saw a spike and prompted the department to start a social media reminder program.
"We saw a spike at the first on the month on the west side of town," said Tupelo Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "It was unlocked cars at residences for the most part."
A juvenile was detained and charged in a case in the Lumpkin area. McDougald said things have settled down but the burglaries continue. In the first two days of this week, two west Tupelo residents reported someone entered their cars and stole a computer, a digital camera, binoculars and cash. A man in the Joyner area had a Ruger pistol stolen from his unlocked truck. Two pistols were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles in Mooreville Monday morning.
The same morning, the Oxford Police Department reported that several unlocked vehicles in the Old Taylor Road in the southwestern part of town had been broken into. They reminded people on social media to remove valuables from their vehicles and to lock the doors.
Tuesday evening, OPD unveiled its #9PMRoutine on Facebook. The nightly social media postings will remind people take proactive steps to reduce crime and make their houses and vehicles unattractive to criminals. The first night's checklist included remove valuables, close garage, lock inner garage door as well as all exterior door.
During a three-week span last September, there were more than 80 car burglaries reported in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville combined. Starkville appears to have been spared from the recent rash of burglaries.
Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said compared to the same period last year, their number of car burglaries is actually lower. That could be because of an increased police presence in the community/.
"We have increased staff on the road and have increased our officer-initiated activity since the COVID-19 measures have gone into effect," Lovelady said.
Officials say the best way to avoid being a victim is to take a few, easy steps. In the vast majority of car burglaries, the vehicle is unlocked and/or valuables were left out in plain sight. And most cases happen at night in residential areas.