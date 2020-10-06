TUPELO - Officials are reminding people to lock their cars after a marked increase in car burglaries.
In the past 10 days, there have been at least two dozen car burglaries that saw 11 guns and a Taser stolen. The bulk of the crimes have been out in the county, but the city of Tupelo has not been immune.
"We have seen a series of burglaries in the Mooreville, Brewer and Palmetto communities," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. "We are reviewing some surveillance video from houses in the area.
"We remind everyone to lock their doors and to keep valuables out of sight."
After seeing just a scattered car burglary being reported here and there for more than a month, things picked up in the final week of September.
On the night of Sept. 29, there were four reported in the Palmetto and Brewer areas. The items stolen included on pistol and a Taser. The following night, residents in the Auburn and Mooreville communities reported four more burglaries where one gun was stolen.
But the biggest single night of criminal activity was Sunday Oct. 4. There were at least 11 reports filed in the Mooreville area and seven guns (including a tranquilizer dart gun) were stolen.
In the majority of instances, the homeowners made it easier for the criminals by leaving their cars and trucks unlocked. In some cases, the owner said the vehicle was locked, but there were usually no signs of forced entry.
Of the 27 reports filed over the last two weeks with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department, only two mentioned forced entry.
Sunday night, someone broke the window of a car on Sandpiper Cove in Mooreville and stole two Glock pistols and a tranquilizer dart gun that were sitting out in plain sight. The same night, someone forced their way into a truck parked outside a County Road 1473 Mooreville house. The driver's door was damaged and a gaming console and game cartridges were stolen.
During the same two week time span, there have been five car burglary reports released by TPD. Four of those happened one night at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Security cameras allowed for a quick arrest on those cases. In the fourth incident, a Glock 9mm pistol was stolen from an unlocked car parked outside an apartment on Milford Street.
In recent years, law enforcement has been more and more instances where criminals go through neighborhoods at night pulling on door handles to see if the vehicles are unlocked. If the car is locked, they move onto the next one. The thieves will rummage through unlocked cars looking for anything of value, focusing on electronics, cash and weapons.
Officials say the best way to avoid being a victim is to take a two easy steps - lock your doors and don't leave anything of value in the car overnight. In the vast majority of car burglaries, the vehicle is unlocked and/or valuables were left out in plain sight. And most cases happen at night in residential areas.