TUPELO - Car burglars hit two different subdivisions between Tupelo and Saltillo Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Lee County deputy sheriffs filled out at least nine reports from residents of the Garden Park and Sweetwater subdivisions. There was no sign of forced entry into any of the vehicles. It is believed they were all left unlocked.
In the Garden Park subdivision just off Birmingham Ridge Road, five residents reported that eight vehicles had been gone through between midnight and about 2:30 Tuesday morning. Among the items stolen were bank statements, checks, cash, sunglasses and a Glock pistol. In one instance, the thief stole the cash out of a man's wallet, but left the wallet.
After learning of the thefts, one Garden Park Drive man reviewed his security cameras and spotted a male entering his truck at 2:14 a.m. He said the suspect appeared to be in his mid-20s but he could not tell if the man was white or black from the video.
The reports were almost identical around the corner off of Beech Springs Road at the Sweetwater subdivision. Four residents said overnight, someone entered their unlocked vehicles and rummaged around. In two of the reports, nothing appeared to be stolen. A set of Air Pods and a Ruger pistol were stolen from the other two vehicles.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson did not respond to a call to see if anyone had been arrested for the crimes or if deputies would be stepping up overnight patrols in neighborhoods.
The burglaries follow a trend of recent years where someone will go to a subdivision in the dead of night and walk from house to house pulling on car door handles. If the car is locked, the thief moves on to the next potential victim. If the vehicle is unlocked, the thief will look for anything of value - usually cash, electronics or weapons.
The process is quick, with a burglar spending less than a minute to go through a car before moving on. In Tupelo a few years ago, several thieves would get out of one car and quickly check all the cars on one street before moving on.
Officials say the easiest way to deter burglars is to always lock your vehicles and to never leave valuables in plain sight.